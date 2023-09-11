Will this week stay hot on the Yorkshire coast? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The hot weather will continue today, but temperatures are set to drop as the week progresses, according to the Met Office.

The recent heat has been more intense than normal for this time of year, and the humidity has meant it has been a bit too hot for some.

This week is set to see temperatures drop drastically, with some patchy showers and sunny spells expected.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for the week ahead.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A warm but rather cloudy start, with a band of patchy rain then gradually making inroads from the northwest. Developing brighter spells will help spark some heavier downpours within and ahead of this, with a small chance of thunder.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 19 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:23am and high tide is expected at 15:13pm.

Tonight:

The band of rain will continue southeast, becoming heavier and more persistent before easing towards dawn. Perhaps becoming clearer and cooler in the far northwest by this time.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy and damp to start, perhaps proving persistent in the southeast. Otherwise gradually brightening up from the northwest, revealing eventual sunny spells later. More seasonable temperatures generally.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 13 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:05am and high tide is expected at 15:55pm.

Wednesday:

Mostly fine Wednesday, although wetter and windier weather arriving overnight into a brighter and breezier Thursday. Temperatures trending close to normal, with colder nights.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 13 °C.