Is there more rain on the way? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The week will start sunny, however strong winds and sporadic showers are predicted as the week progresses, according to the Met Office.

Rain is also predicted, but this should stay sporadic throughout the week, rather the intense rain experienced in the past few weeks.

Temperatures will stay mild, around 11 °C or 12 °C for the start of the week, however strong winds may cause temperatures to feel colder.

Some sunny spells are expected, especially today, however it will become more intermittent as the week progresses.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A band of rain, heavy in places, will move through during the morning. Cloud will break up, especially for eastern parts, with sunny spells developing through the day. Staying cloudier across the Pennines, with rain lingering across western slopes. Breezy.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:18am and high tide is expected at 12:25pm

Tonight:

Cloud spreading east through the evening, bringing some patchy rain. Generally dry through the night, although further rain possible across western hills. Winds ease overnight, picking up again by morning. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tuesday:

Rain and strong winds move in through the afternoon after a dry morning, bringing some heavy bursts to western hills. Rain then clearing to isolated showers into the evening.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:41am and high tide is expected at 13:34pm

Wednesday:

Light rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Wet and windy weather looks set to continue through the rest of the week. Spells of rain and blustery showers look likely, interspersed with drier interludes.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 40mph, making it feel like 5°C.