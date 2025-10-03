RNLI urges people across the Yorkshire coast to stay safe during Storm Amy

Stormy is set to affect the Yorkshire coast on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Stephen Duncombe.

Storm Amy has brought wet and windy weather to the Yorkshire coast and the RNLI is urging residents to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather could bring.

The strong gusts – predicted up to 80mph – pose a significant risk to safety and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts, piers and waterside paths.

Ross Macleod, RNLI Water Safety Manager said: “Storm Amy is set to bring potentially dangerous conditions so we’re asking the public to stay vigilant. If you plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea or water.

“A visit during weather conditions such as these is not worth risking your life for.

“If you find yourself in trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live: lie back in the water with your head so far back that your ears are wet, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing.

"If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you could end up in difficulty too.”

The RNLI's safety advice is:

Stay well back from stormy, rough seas, cliff edges and any exposed waterside location

Check the weather forecast and tide times before you go

Take a fully charged phone with you and let someone know where you are going and when you are due back

In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard