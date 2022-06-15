The hot weather is too short lived to be a heatwave, but a level-1 heat-health alert is in place for Yorkshire. This is the minimum heat-health alert there is.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said; “The heat is a result of a mix of home-grown warming due to a high pressure over the southern half of the UK, as well as a south westerly airflow bringing warm air, which has been over continent through the week, across the country.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperatures to exceed these values in June. Some areas may see warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20Cs overnight.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough is set for a hot Friday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 25°C.

The hot weather can be a cause for concern for those living with Alzheimers, Dementia and other memory related illnesses..

The Alzheimer’s Society is providing advice to help the 76,130 people in Yorkshire and Humber estimated to be living with dementia to stay safe and hydrated during the hot spell.

The society suggests ensuring that the person stays hydrated, is wearing suitable clothing, their home is cool, help them avoid the midday sun (as this is the hottest part of the day), find ways to cool off such as using a ice pack, and ask friends or neighbours to check on them if you’re unavailable or don’t live near them.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough for the rest of the week:

Thursday: A hot day for most areas with bright or sunny spells, but sunshine will be rather hazy given areas of high cloud. Feeling cooler near some coasts.

Maximum temperature: 26°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 12mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Friday: Hot and mainly sunny, with risk of showers, especially later.

Maximum temperature: 25°C.

Winds may reach up to 31mph, making it feel like 21°C.

Saturday: Cloudy changing to light rain by the afternoon. Thundery rain possible..

Maximum temperature: 16°C.

Winds could possibly be 7mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Sunday: Cloudy, and cooler by the coast, feeling fresher than the previous few days.

Maximum temperature: 15°C.