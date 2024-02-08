Snow update: Hour by hour forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as snow falls on North York Moors
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office that covers parts of the Yorkshire coast today.
A period of snowfall could bring some disruption today and into Friday morning.
The snow and ice warning will now be in place from 6am Thursday (February 8) until 6am Friday (February 9).
The area that the warning covers has now been updated, with snow mainly missing the Bridlington area. Scarborough and Whitby could still be affected however.
The North York Moors have already seen snow this morning, with conditions worsening as the day progresses.
Visit here https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/winter-service/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions to access road cameras and to see weather conditions across North Yorkshire.
The wintry weather means that there is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off, alongside travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.
Visit here for more information on the weather warning.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…
12PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -3°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 28mph
1PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -4°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 31mph
2PM
Temperature: 2°
Feels like temperature: -4°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 32mph
3PM
Temperature: 2°
Feels like temperature: -4°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 33mph
4PM
Temperature: 2°
Feels like temperature: -4°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 34mph
5PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -4°
95 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 35mph
6PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -4°
90 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 37mph
7PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -4°
60 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 38mph
8PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -3°
60 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 39mph
9PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -3°
90 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 39mph
10PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -3°
60 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 41mph
11PM
Temperature: 3°
Feels like temperature: -3°
70 percent chance of precipitation
Wind gust approximately 42mph