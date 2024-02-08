Snow update: Hour by hour forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as snow falls on North York Moors

Snow has blanketed the North York Moors and could be on its way to the coast. Photo courtesy of NYC.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office that covers parts of the Yorkshire coast today.

A period of snowfall could bring some disruption today and into Friday morning.

The snow and ice warning will now be in place from 6am Thursday (February 8) until 6am Friday (February 9).

The area that the warning covers has now been updated, with snow mainly missing the Bridlington area. Scarborough and Whitby could still be affected however.

The North York Moors have already seen snow this morning, with conditions worsening as the day progresses.

Visit here https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/winter-service/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions to access road cameras and to see weather conditions across North Yorkshire.

The wintry weather means that there is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off, alongside travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.

Visit here for more information on the weather warning.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

12PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -3°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 28mph

1PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -4°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 31mph

2PM

Temperature: 2°

Feels like temperature: -4°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 32mph

3PM

Temperature: 2°

Feels like temperature: -4°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 33mph

4PM

Temperature: 2°

Feels like temperature: -4°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 34mph

5PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -4°

95 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 35mph

6PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -4°

90 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 37mph

7PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -4°

60 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 38mph

8PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -3°

60 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 39mph

9PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -3°

90 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 39mph

10PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -3°

60 percent chance of precipitation

Wind gust approximately 41mph

11PM

Temperature: 3°

Feels like temperature: -3°

70 percent chance of precipitation