Will the Yorkshire coast see snow this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Winds are expected to stay strong until midweek on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Simon Hulme.

From Monday to midday Tuesday, the Met Office are expecting strong winds to stay in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

After this, winds are set to settle, however temperatures will drop and some wintry showers might occur towards the weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice this week. Visit here for more information.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Another rather cloudy day with the best of any breaks in the east, further west, drizzle and light rain continues to affected the Pennines through the day. Strong winds continuing, very strong over the high ground in the west.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 43mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:39am and high tide is expected at 11:31pm

Tonight:

Rain and drizzle affecting western hills at the start of the evening, becoming heavier and widespread through the night. Strong winds persisting across the region.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tuesday:

A wet start to the day, heavy at times. Rain slowly sinks south through the afternoon to see brighter spells following in behind. Winds easing, although still rather breezy. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 31mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:55am and high tide is expected at 13:01pm

Wednesday onwards:

A frosty start Wednesday, lighter winds and sunshine.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:01am and high tide is expected at 14:10pm

