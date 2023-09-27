Storm Agnes causes yellow weather warning for winds on Yorkshire coast- Here is what you need to know
Storm Agnes is expected to bring a spell of strong and potentially disruptive winds from 12:00pm today (Wednesday) until 07:00am Thursday morning.
The warning covers the east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.
Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.
There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.
The Met Office have said “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.
“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.
“The strongest gusts are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening”Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for further advice.