Storm Babet: Here are the latest flood warnings for the Yorkshire coast from Whitby to Bridlington

A number of flooding warnings and alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency as Storm Babet arrives on the Yorkshire coast- including areas of Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
A new flood alert has been issued which covers the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. Those situated around the Marine and Royal Albert Drives in Scarborough are most at risk.

Another flood alert is also in place for the coastline from Bridlington to Barmston, particularly in Bridlington around North and South Piers and the areas around the Lifeboat Station and Harbour.

‘Act Now’ flood warnings are now in place for Sandsend, near Whitby, with the most at risk thought to be the seafront (A174) and properties adjacent to the road.

A new flood alert has been issued for the Yorkshire coast, covering Whitby to Filey. Photo: Ceri Oakes.A new flood alert has been issued for the Yorkshire coast, covering Whitby to Filey. Photo: Ceri Oakes.
A new flood alert has been issued for the Yorkshire coast, covering Whitby to Filey. Photo: Ceri Oakes.
Similar warnings are in place for the properties on Sandside around the Old Harbour in Scarborough and the the north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion Bridlington.

The Environment Agency has said: “We are expecting higher than normal tides over the next three days and as a result we may issue further alerts for subsequent tides on Friday and Saturday.

“Our incident room is open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

Visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings for more information.

