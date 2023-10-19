Storm Babet: Advice on flooding, power cuts and travel for people living in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

A number of agencies have published advice for residents as Storm Babet approaches. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Advice has been issued by the Coastguard, RNLI, Transpennine Express, Environment Agency, National Highways and Northern Powergrid to help residents get prepared for the storm.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Persistent and heavy rain brought by a combination of Storm Babet and following weather systems means significant inland flooding is likely across parts of the North East and Yorkshire from Thursday through to Saturday, while.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

Storm Babet could cause rainfall of up to 50-80 mm and winds up to 60mph on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter

Storm Babet could cause rainfall of up to 50-80 mm and winds up to 60mph on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding.

The Coastguard has said: “Stay safe and keep an eye on the forecast and tides, watch out for big waves, steer clear of cliffs and stay away from floods. Dogs must be kept on a lead. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in case of a coastal emergency.”

Sam Hughes, RNLI Water Safety Partner, Sam Hughes, said: “The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast.

“The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

Northern Powergrid have said “This weather front does have the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies. We will continue to keep customers updated via our website, social media channels and via text message.

“We advise all to everyone to have a charged mobile phone with important numbers easily accessible.

“Turn off electrical appliances at the socket- this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard.

“Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it.

"We encourage customers to report if they experience a power cut online at northernpowergrid.com or call 105, as this will enable us to better locate where the faults are on the network.

Transpennine Express have said: “If you’re travelling between October 19- 21, please check before you travel by visiting JourneyCheck or National Rail Enquiries.

“We strongly recommend you plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey

“If the train you intended to travel on is cancelled or you are unable to complete your journey, then you can apply for a refund. If you experience a delay while travelling, you may be entitled to compensation.”

Staithes and runwick RNLI have said: “Strong easterly winds, eventually turning to more east north easterly, over the next few days will form large waves and swell on to the north east coast.

“Take care when out and about and stay away from harbour walls and piers a few hours either side of high tide.

“If you, or you think anyone else, needs help at the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Driving conditions are likely to change when Storm Babet arrives this week. If you're using the roads slow down and give yourself more space between you and the vehicle in front. It is harder for tyres to grip the road and excess spray makes it harder to see ahead.

"Don’t drive through flood water: there could be hidden hazards, and it may be deeper than it looks.

"If it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down . Use dipped headlights, especially if visibility is seriously reduced .

“Look out for standing water - adjust your driving before and after encountering any . Always keep your eyes on the road - spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility.