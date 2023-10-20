Storm Babet: Scarborough Spa announces cancellation of tonight's Paul Carrack show as heavy rain and strong winds lash the coast
Weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in place across the Yorkshire coast until 12pm tomorrow (Saturday).
A Scarborough Spa spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a decision has been taken to cancel tonight's Paul Carrack performance due to the adverse weather conditions.
“This is based on fresh information received about the risk of continued strong winds and the high tides leading to sea water overtopping at the venue.
“All ticketholders will receive a refund from their point of purchase.
“This also means that the opening night (only) of the Northern Soul Weekend will also be cancelled. The plan is for Saturday and Sunday to run as normal.
“We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.”