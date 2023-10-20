News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Storm Babet: Scarborough Spa announces cancellation of tonight's Paul Carrack show as heavy rain and strong winds lash the coast

The forecast of further bad weather as Storm Babet lashes the coast has led to Paul Carrack’s performance at Scarborough Spa tonight (Friday) being cancelled.
By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in place across the Yorkshire coast until 12pm tomorrow (Saturday).

A Scarborough Spa spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a decision has been taken to cancel tonight's Paul Carrack performance due to the adverse weather conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is based on fresh information received about the risk of continued strong winds and the high tides leading to sea water overtopping at the venue.

Paul Carrack was scheduled to perform at Scarborough Spa tonight (Friday). Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty ImagesPaul Carrack was scheduled to perform at Scarborough Spa tonight (Friday). Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Paul Carrack was scheduled to perform at Scarborough Spa tonight (Friday). Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Babet hits the Yorkshire ...

“All ticketholders will receive a refund from their point of purchase.

“This also means that the opening night (only) of the Northern Soul Weekend will also be cancelled. The plan is for Saturday and Sunday to run as normal.

“We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.”

Related topics:Scarborough SpaYorkshire