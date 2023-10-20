Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in place across the Yorkshire coast until 12pm tomorrow (Saturday).

A Scarborough Spa spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a decision has been taken to cancel tonight's Paul Carrack performance due to the adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is based on fresh information received about the risk of continued strong winds and the high tides leading to sea water overtopping at the venue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Carrack was scheduled to perform at Scarborough Spa tonight (Friday). Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

“All ticketholders will receive a refund from their point of purchase.

“This also means that the opening night (only) of the Northern Soul Weekend will also be cancelled. The plan is for Saturday and Sunday to run as normal.