Storm Ciarán: Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:39 GMT
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Yorkshire coast. Photo courtesy of Levi Athan.A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Yorkshire coast. Photo courtesy of Levi Athan.
Storm Ciarán will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of North and Eastern England, later this week.

The warning covers the East Riding of Yorkshire as well as North Yorkshire- which means Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington could all be affected.

The warning is set to be in place from Thursday November 2, 6am, until Friday November 3, 6am.

According to the met office there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground.

The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.

