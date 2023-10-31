Storm Ciarán: Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Storm Ciarán will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of North and Eastern England, later this week.
The warning covers the East Riding of Yorkshire as well as North Yorkshire- which means Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington could all be affected.
The warning is set to be in place from Thursday November 2, 6am, until Friday November 3, 6am.
According to the met office there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground.
The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.
Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.