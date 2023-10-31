Storm Ciarán: Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Yorkshire coast. Photo courtesy of Levi Athan.

Storm Ciarán will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of North and Eastern England, later this week.

The warning covers the East Riding of Yorkshire as well as North Yorkshire- which means Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington could all be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning is set to be in place from Thursday November 2, 6am, until Friday November 3, 6am.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the met office there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground.

The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.