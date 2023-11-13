Storm Debi causes flood warnings in Scarborough and Whitby- Here's what you need to know

Scarborough has been issued an 'act now' flood warnings, while a flood alert is in place between Whitby and Filey. Road. Photo: Richard Ponter

A flood alert has been issued for the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, and the particular area of concern is Scarborough. This alert covers this afternoon’s tide between 1pm and 7pm.

A separate ’act now’ flood warning has been issued for Scarborough. Sandside will be at risk 1pm and 7pm, whereas Foreshore road is at risk between 1:30pm and 5pm.

Strong winds may result in large waves and spray and overtopping on the coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The areas most at risk include properties on Sandside around the Old Harbour and properties on Foreshore Road from the roundabout to West Pier.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Please stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads

Move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so. Move family and pets to safety and move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property.

Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water.

If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

“Make sure to monitor local water levels and weather conditions.”