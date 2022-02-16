Storm Arwen brought large waves crashing along the North Bay.

The bad weather is set to bring winds of up to 70mph to large parts of the North East and is expected to cause widespread disruption.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Scarborough and Whitby for wind from 2pm this afternoon until midnight this evening. A yellow wind warning is in place from 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Frank Saunders, Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, said: "An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

Trees were brought down across the town closing roads for several hours.

"Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast. The most impactful winds from Dudley will be in the north on Wednesday afternoon, as shown in the amber warning area.

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas."

Scarborough Council is urging residents to avoid seafront areas due to the risk of large waves battering the area.

In November last year, an amber warning was issued when Storm Arwen hit the town, which brought widespread damage and disruption with closed roads, seafront flooding, fallen trees and roof tiles blowing from houses.

Emergency services have urged residents to remain vigilant as the storm hits.

North Yorkshire Police said those caught out in stormy weather should be vigilant for falling debris and check for any road closures or updates before travelling.

Officers said to avoid sea walls and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see someone in trouble in the water, or the fire service if inland.

North Yorkshire Police said drivers who come across a fallen tree or debris should not attempt to remove it, and if the obstruction poses immediate danger on a busy road to call 999, otherwise call North Yorkshire County Council and ask for the Highways department.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service recommended that garden furniture and play equipment, including trampolines, should be tied down as they often get blown away and can cause damage to properties.

Scarborough Council has urged residents to stay away from the coast.

Forestry England has closed Dalby Forest from 4pm this afternoon due to the conditions, which make trees very unstable, and the site and trails will be safety assessed on Friday morning.

What Is An Amber Warning?

Storm Dudley brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage, especially within the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could see material thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

An amber warning means:

• Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

• Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

• Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

• Some roads and bridges likely to close

• There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage