Storm Éowyn: Met Office issues amber weather warning for strong winds across North Yorkshire
The warning covers most of the north of England and is in place tomorrow (Friday, January 24) from 6am, and will remain in place until 9pm.
There is a chance that power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Storm Éowyn will move across the north west of the UK on Friday, clearing to the north east on Friday night.
"This will bring a spell of very strong west to south westerly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills.
"It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.
"Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
