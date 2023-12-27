Storm Gerrit: Flood alerts issued for Scarborough and Bridlington as heavy rain hits the coast

Two amber ‘prepare’ flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for areas on the Yorkshire coast, while heavy rain is forecast by the Met Office.

The flood warnings cover the Upper Derwent River and the Gypsey Race. Photo: Simon James Smith.

Flood alerts have been issued areas in Scarborough and Bridlington today, which are expected to remain in place as heavy rainfall hits the coast.

According to the Met office, December 27 will be unsettled throughout the day with widespread, persistent and often heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning due to Storm Gerrit which will affect most of Yorkshire- excluding the Yorkshire coast. However the heavy rainfall could cause the Upper Derwent and Gypsey Race rivers to flood, and they both may cause issues on the Yorkshire coast.

Heavy rain is expected to last until approximately 6pm this evening, with sporadic showers predicted through the night and into Thursday morning.

One flood alert covers the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

Folkton, Hunmanby and Muston could also be affected, as well as the Scarborough seafront.

Another flood alert covers Gypsey Race and the Wolds, which could affect areas from Wold Newton to Bridlington.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Other weather conditions could cause more issues, with intense winds predicted by the Met Office that could turn into gales. Winds are expected to reach a high of 46mph.