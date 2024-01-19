Storm Isha set to batter the Yorkshire coast: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Snow is still lingering on the Yorkshire coast, but a change to intense wet and windy weather is on the way for the weekend.

After an intense cold snap with a lot of snowfall, the Yorkshire coast is expected to get warmer with strong winds and rain this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has said that the cold Arctic air currently in place over the UK will start to be displaced from Friday onwards, allowing milder air to return.

However, while temperatures will increase from the markedly low figures of recent days, this change in airmass will also introduce a return to much windier weather for Sunday and Monday as well as bring spells of rain.

Wind gusts could reach up to 55mph this weekend on the coast, with two weather warnings for winds set to cover Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cold, frosty start with early freezing fog patches clearing. A largely sunny day follows, but staying cold with a brisk breeze, especially across the Pennines, where a very isolated shower remains possible. High cloud spreading east later in the day.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Winds may be around 34mph, making it feel like -2 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:32am and low tide is expected at 16:39pm

Tonight:

Cloudy, but largely dry overnight. Staying breezy as winds continue to gradually strengthen. Less cold than recent nights, particularly at lower levels by dawn, but frost still likely for many.

Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Rather windy and cloudy, with outbreaks of rain spreading east, perhaps heavy across western hills with a thaw of any lying snow. Some eastern parts staying dry. Turning less cold.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 37,with a predicted high of 42mph, making it feel like -1 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:41am and low tide is expected at 17:58pm

Sunday:

Wet, and very windy Sunday, with milder temperatures, before rain clears east overnight.

There are both yellow and amber wind warnings will be in place on the Yorkshire coast which will start Sunday morning and continue into Monday. Visit here for further information.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 40mph making it feel like 4 °C.

The highest winds are expected to hit between 6pm Sunday night and 9am Monday morning.

In Scarborough, the maximum gust speed is currently expected to be around 55mph.

In Whitby, the maximum gust speed is currently expected to be around 56mph.

In Bridlington, the maximum gust speed is currently expected to be around 53mph.