Storm Pia update: Find out when the strong winds will stop in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office has issued another update for Storm Pia as strong gusts of wind batter the Yorkshire coast.

The weather warning across the Yorkshire coast will now end at 3pm today. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The yellow wind warning had previously been expected to last from 12am today (December 21), until 9pm this evening.

However, the strongest winds are predicted by the Met Office for the morning, with the weather warning now being lifted by 3pm this afternoon.

The worst period in Scarborough is thought to be between 10am and 2pm, with winds expected to get up to 46mp at 12pm.

In Whitby, the worst will hit between 10am and 3pm, with winds expected to get up to 50mph at 10am.

In Bridlington the strongest winds will hit between 10am and 1pm, with a high of 47mph expected at 10am.

According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.