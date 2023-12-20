Storm Pia: Weather warning update for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as 50mph gusts are predicted

A yellow weather warning caused by Storm Pia will hit the Yorkshire coast tomorrow (December 21), here is what you need to know.

The yellow wind warning is in place for most of the day on Thursday. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the North of the UK, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

This weather warning is in place from 12am Thursday morning, until 9pm Thursday night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

In Scarborough, wind gusts are expected to reach highs of approximately 47mph between 11am and 2pm.

In Whitby, wind gusts are expected to stay at 49mph between 9am until 1pm, with a high of 50mph at 12pm.

In Bridlington, wind gusts are expected to reach highs of approximately 46mph between 11am and 12pm.

The maximum temperature on the Yorkshire coast will be 12°, however wind chill could make it feel around 6°.

The Met Office have said: “Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. Quite widely winds are expected to gust 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 65-70 mph, over and to the east of high ground, mainly across the north of the warning area.

"However, the strongest winds are likely to be across the far north and northeast of Scotland, including the Northern Isles during the morning. Here, gusts of 70-80 mph are possible for a time.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Visit https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/weather for all of our updates on the weather.