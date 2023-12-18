Will it be cold this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The week before Christmas is set to see mild temperatures and strong winds, according to the Met Office.

The week is set to stay mild, with strong winds and sporadic showers predicted. Photo: Richard Ponter

After a mild and dry weekend, the Yorkshire coast is set to see some sporadic showers alongside some blustery winds.

The week will start rather calm, with the weather getting more intense towards the end of the week.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the Yorkshire coast on Thursday, visit here to find out more information.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy conditions, with the best of any breaks in the east. Over the Pennines rain and drizzle throughout the day. Another mild day, breezy for most, especially over high ground, easing into the evening.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 10 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:00am and low tide is expected at 14:04pm.

Tonight:

Winds easing into the evening with cloud and rain clearing to the south briefly before more rain comes in from the west in the early hours.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tuesday:

Rain clears to the south leaving behind a good deal of sunshine with a few isolated showers. Winds increasing, especially over high ground. Feeling cooler than of late.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 4°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:00am and low tide is expected at 15:06pm.

Wednesday:

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain, mild and often windy, potentially very windy on Thursday.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, however wind gusts could reach up to 34mph, making it feel like 5°C.