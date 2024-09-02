Thunderstorms as kids set to return to school: Here's your weekly forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire coast is predicted to have a disruptive start to September, with thunderstorms predicted by the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The start of September will bring a spell of unsettled weather on the Yorkshire coast, with an uncertain forecast as we move through the week, according to the Met Office.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will impact the Yorkshire coast at the start of this week, with a Yellow weather warning in force for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington through to midnight tonight (September 2).

Where these showers and thunderstorms develop some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain in less than an hour and perhaps 60-80mm in one or two places. As ever with thunderstorms, not everywhere within the warning area will see the heavy showers.

Visit here for more information on the thunderstorm weather warning.

Luckily for the children going back to school, the rest of the week is set to stay much calmer, with fresher temperatures and a light breeze.

The pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘medium’ for most of the week, with pollen levels dropping to ‘low’ on Wednesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A dull, murky start for most, with isolated heavy, thundery showers, soon clearing to the north. Turning brighter but staying mostly cloudy through the day, with scattered, locally heavy thundery showers possible this afternoon. Warmest in the east. Feeling humid. Visit here for more information on the thunderstorm weather warning which is in place today.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:12am and high tide is expected at 17:03pm.

Tonight:

Mainly dry overnight with clear spells, although some slow-moving, heavy showers are likely in places, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder. Another warm and muggy night for most.

Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloud and showery outbreaks of rain spread east during the morning. Turning drier, brighter and fresher from the west by the afternoon. Mainly light winds.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:45am and high tide is expected at 17:35pm.

Wednesday:

Mainly dry and bright on Wednesday, light winds for many.Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Detail uncertain, but potential for breezier and cloudier conditions into Thursday and onwards, with a chance of rain. Near normal temperatures.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:14pm and high tide is expected at 18:05pm.