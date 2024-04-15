This week is set to be unsettled, windy and chilly, according to the Met Office. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for the Yorkshire coast today. Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are all covered by the warning, and it is set to be in place until 10pm tonight. Visit here to find out more.

The rest of the week is expected to stay blustery and quite cold, with wind chill causing a dip in temperatures. By Wednesday the Met Office predicts that the strong winds will have calmed, and milder temperatures will follow.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for this week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A band of heavy rain clearing early morning to leave a day of blustery showers and intermittent bright spells. Showers likely turning heavy at times with the odd rumble of thunder and a risk of hail. Feeling rather cool.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, with a high of 38mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:39am and low tide is expected at 16:06pm.

Tonight:

Showers will gradually fade during the evening. Becoming largely dry in the west of the region overnight, although showers are expected to continue to affect coastal areas. Remaining breezy.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tuesday:

A breezy day with bright or sunny spells. Scattered showers may break out in the afternoon with a further band of more organised showers expected to push south overnight. Cool.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, with a high of 44mph, making it feel like 3°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:52am and low tide is expected at 17:36pm.

Wednesday:

Rather cold and breezy Wednesday with occasional showers.Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Largely cloudy and dry into Thursday. Easing winds.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, with a high of 29mph, making it feel like 3°C.