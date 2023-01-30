What’s the weather going to be like this week? Here’s the Yorkshire coast weather forecast

The week will start off being sunny, before turning windy and dull at the middle of the week.Showers are expected later on in the week, but temperatures should reach around 10mph.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today: Winds should tend to ease later in the day. Most places will be dry with sunny spells.

It's going to be sunny at the start of this week.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 27mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Tonight: Initially dry with some clear spells, but thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain moving east overnight, clearing by daybreak. Winds strengthening again with strong gusts developing later.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 36mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Tuesday: Windy with sunny spells and some blustery showers, these perhaps more frequent into the evening, and wintry over hill tops. Feeling chilly in the strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 37mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Wednesday: Windy with sunny spells and some showers. Winds easing later.

Maximum temperature: 8°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds will be around 41mph, making it feel like °C.

Thursday: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning but turning into cloud by midday. Growing milder.

Maximum temperature: 10°C.

Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad