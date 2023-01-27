What’s the weather going to be this weekend? Here’s the forecast for the Yorkshire coast

Some areas of the country have been issued an extreme cold weather alert, but residents on the Yorkshire coast do not need to worry.

This weekend, it’s going to be quite dull as well as being milder, drier and breezier on the coast.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:Today: One or two isolated light showers may occur during the morning, otherwise a dry and bright day is expected with plenty of sunny intervals. Winds will be light throughout.

The Yorkshire coast is set for a mild, but dull weekend

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds will be around 9mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Tonight: Clear and dry to start the evening, but it will become increasingly cloudy later with drizzly outbreaks of rain towards dawn. Light winds and feeling cold.

Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 21mph, making it feel like -2 °C.

Saturday: A cold and cloudy start Saturday with sunny intervals possible in the afternoon. Becoming drier into the evening, with one or two clear spells, but turning misty further down the coast. Light winds throughout.

Maximum temperature 7°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 15mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy Sunday with outbreaks of rain possible in the late afternoon.Maximum temperature: 9°C.Winds are expected to reach up to 36mph, making it feel like 4°C.