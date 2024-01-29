When will the heavy rain stop?: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to be wet and mild, with rising temperatures and heavy rain predicted by the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

A yellow weather warning for rain is set to be in place across the Yorkshire coast from 12pm today (January 29) until 5am tomorrow (January 30). Visit here for more information.

The rest of the week is predicted to stay mild temperature wise, however strong winds of up to 43mph are expected on Wednesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cloudy and wet day, with rain persisting through the day for most areas. This rain is likely to be heavy at times. Light winds at first, but perhaps becoming a little breezy later. Feeling chilly in the north.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:21am and high tide is expected at 12:19pm

Tonight:

Rain continuing through this evening, occasionally heavy at first, before easing overnight. The rain becoming more patchy through the early hours. Winds easing.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 3 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:52am and high tide is expected at 12:49pm

Wednesday:

Strong and gusty winds Wednesday, with occasionally heavy rain overnight. Cloudy and changing to light rain by early evening. Strongest winds predicted to start from midday and to continue into early evening. Becoming mild.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 37mph, with a maximum gust speed of 43mph predicted, making it feel like 3 °C.