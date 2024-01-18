When will the snow stop? Here is your hour by hour forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here’s your hour-by-hour weather forecast as snow blankets the Yorkshire coast.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington have all been hit with substantial snow this morning (January 18). Photo courtesy of Sarah Fenwick.

The Met Office have issued a yellow snow and ice warning that covers the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitbyand Bridlington.

This warning will remain in place until 12pm today (January 18) but this could change as the weather system develops over the coast.

Visit here for further information on the snow and ice weather warning.

Many attractions on the coast are having to shut due to the snow, this includes Whitby Abbey and Dalby Forest.

Snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during this morning, and those travelling by car are advised to stay cautious.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

There are probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and Yorkshire coast residents must be careful if venturing outside today, as there is a chance that injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office has said to keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

10AM

Temperature: 0°

Feels like temperature: -4°

50 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 20mph

11AM

Temperature: 1°

Feels like temperature: -4°

40 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 22mph

12PM

Temperature: 1°

Feels like temperature: -4°

40 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 23mph

1PM

Temperature: 1°

Feels like temperature: -4°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 23mph

2PM

Temperature: 1°

Feels like temperature: -4°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 21mph

3PM

Temperature: 0°

Feels like temperature: -4°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 21mph

4PM

Temperature: -1°

Feels like temperature: -6°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 23mph

5PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -7°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 25mph

6PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 26mph

7PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 27mph

8PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 28mph

9PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 28mph

10PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 27mph

11PM

Temperature: -2°

Feels like temperature: -8°

Less than 5 per cent chance of snow

Wind gust approximately 25mph