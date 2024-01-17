Another weather warning for snow and ice has been issued as temperatures drop in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A further weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office which covers the Yorkshire coast.

Another weather warning for snow and ice will be in place tomorrow (December 18) across the Yorkshire coast.

There have been multiple weather warnings for snow and ice across the region this week. The first is is in place today (December 17) and is set to last until approximately 12pm.

The Met Office have announced a further update, with a new weather warning covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington set to take place tomorrow (January 18).

The new yellow snow and ice warning is set to start at 1am Thursday morning, and will continue through the morning until at approximately 12pm midday.

The predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office say that occasional snow showers, some heavy, are likely to move south across parts of northeast England overnight and during Thursday morning. 1-3 cm of snow will accumulate in places and possibly 4-7 cm over some hills of northeast England.

The showers may fall as sleet at times on the coast and icy stretches will also form on untreated surfaces.

Today’s weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington has already seen a mixture of sunshine and wintry showers, with a maximum temperature of 1°C predicted. However, the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -7°C later in the day.