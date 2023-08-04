Will it be a wet weekend on the Yorkshire coast? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire coast is predicted to have another wet weekend, according to the Met Office.

This past week has seen a cool start to August, and these cool temperatures are set to continue this weekend.

Winds are also predicted to get stronger towards the end of the week.

The pollen forecast is rated ‘low’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A dull start with overcast skies and spells of rain. Cloud will break up through the day with rain turning into scattered showers, possibly heavy and thundery in the south at times. Showers becoming more isolated into the evening.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:35am and low tide is expected at 13:09pm.

Tonight:

Isolated showers continue, mainly in the west initially but drifting eastwards towards the coasts overnight. More widespread, and possibly heavy, rain and showers arrive from the west in the morning.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

Widespread rain throughout the day, heavy and possibly thundery at times. Breezy, especially along coasts. Rain becoming lighter and patchier into the evening, clearing eastern coasts during the night.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:20am and low tide is expected at 13:52pm.

Sunday:

Sunday is likely to see a mix of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells. Going into next week, areas of more persistent rain may move across the region.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 13°C.