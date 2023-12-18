Yellow wind warning has been issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington- here's what you need to know

A yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds across the Yorkshire coast.

The yellow wind warning will be in place throughout Thursday. Photo: Simon Hulme

A weather warning for strong winds is currently set to be in place from 12am Thursday morning, and will continue all day until approximately 11:59pm.

The warning covers the north east of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office have said “Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country.

“Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.

“The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.”