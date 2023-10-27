Will it be cold this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Fog is expected across the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

After an unsettled week, the autumnal cold weather is expected to continue, according to the Met Office.

Winds are predicted to stay relatively calm, while temperatures are set to stay around 12 °C throughout the weekend.

The clocks are also set to go backwards one hour at 2am on Sunday October 29.

This will give people an extra hour in bed as the colder months begin to roll in, and the sun will set earlier while the days get shorter.

The clocks won’t go forward again until Sunday 31 March 2024.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Areas of fog, locally dense, and low cloud, will gradually lift to allow conditions to brighten a little, while any patchy rain fades away. Some sunny intervals may develop this afternoon, along with possibly a few showers.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 10 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:00am and high tide is expected at 16:01pm

Tonight:

Showers or longer spells of rain this evening, these slowly clearing north overnight with clear spells, patchy fog or low cloud to follow. Becoming chilly in some rural locations.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Saturday:

Dull but dry start for many places, with mist, low cloud and patchy fog slowly lifting. Then remaining cloudy with outbreaks of light rain arriving, and possibly also hill fog.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:43am and high tide is expected at 16:40pm

Sunday:

Unsettled with periods of rain or showers, both sometimes heavy, but interspersed with some brighter spells. Temperatures gradually falling, becoming slightly below average. Windy at times along the coast.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 8°C.