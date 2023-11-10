News you can trust since 1882
Will it be sunny on the coast this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to get colder on the Yorkshire coast, with some frosty nights on the way.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
The sunshine will not help the cool temperatures on the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office.
The sunshine will not help the cool temperatures on the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The weekend is predicted to stay mostly dry, according to the Met Office, with rain only expected on Friday night and Sunday evening.

Frost is expected on Friday night too, with temperatures predicted to drop to 0°C.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A few isolated showers along the coast in the morning but otherwise a fine day for most, with sunny spells, especially in the afternoon. Feeling rather cool. Generally light winds.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:20am and high tide is expected at 14:21pm

Tonight:

A clear and cold start to the night with frost in rural areas, turning cloudier towards midnight, with some isolated showers possible along the coasts.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Saturday:

A cold morning with frost and fog in prone rural spots clearing to a fine day with a good deal of sunshine. Feeling rather cold. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:54am and high tide is expected at 14:53pm

Sunday:

Frost and fog to start, turning cloudy into the afternoon as rain arrives in the evening. Rain expected on and off throughout the night and into Monday morning.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 5 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:27am and high tide is expected at 15:25pm

