The Yorkshire coast is predicted to have some strong winds but could also have sunny spells to keep the temperatures warm. Photo: Getty images.

The Yorkshire coast is predicted to have strong winds with a few scattered showers, however some bright sunny spells will make the weekend pleasant for most.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for today, and will progress to ‘high’ for the rest of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office

Today:

A cloudy start to the day Friday, staying overcast into the afternoon with outbreaks of rain expected, turning lighter and more isolated into the evening. Blustery winds along the coast. Temperatures not particularly warm but feeling humid.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:07am and low tide is expected at 12:38pm

Tonight:

Some clearer spells into the evening, but heavy persistent rain expected to spread from the south and west overnight. Rain clearing by dawn to leave a brighter start. Staying mild.

Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brighter day of sunshine and showers Saturday, more persistent over the Pennines. Temperatures somewhat higher but fresh winds giving a cooler feel.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph and could get up to 34mph later in the day, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:38am and low tide is expected at 13:07pm

Sunday

Staying bright and breezy through Sunday with occasional showers.Winds set to drop in the evening.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 17°C.