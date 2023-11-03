Will it rain on Bonfire Night? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

With Bonfire Night taking place this Sunday, the weather is set to be unsettled and chilly. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Bonfire Night is set to take place on Sunday, November 5 and with a number of firework displays and bonfires planned, many hope the night will stay clear and mild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend is set to get a bit colder, with Saturday expected to have a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonfire night is set to be relatively blustery, but rain is expected to clear by the evening.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cloudy start, with some outbreaks of showery rain, especially towards coastal areas. Becoming largely dry with bright or sunny spells during the afternoon. A windy day, easing later. Temperatures near average.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:26am and low tide is expected at 13:28pm

Tonight:

Largely dry with clear spells overnight. Winds easing and turning locally chilly, especially in rural areas, with some mist and fog patches forming by dawn. Chance of an isolated shower.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

Early mist and fog patches clearing to give a dry and bright start. Heavy rain will spread northeastwards across all parts during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:21am and low tide is expected at 14:15pm

Sunday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying unsettled, with scattered showers Sunday morning but clearing as the day progresses. Some strong winds are expected, however these will start to lessen around mid afternoon.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 9 °C.