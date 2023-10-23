Will it rain this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After Storm Babet battered the Yorkshire coast over the weekend, this week is expected to be calm and cool with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

Monday is expected to stay bright and sunny, whereas Tuesday and Wednesday might see some showers.

Winds are far calmer than what was seen at the weekend, with the highest speed expected to be around 24mph.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cold and, in places frosty, start. Fog should gradually lift and clear during the morning leaving an afternoon of sunny spells. A dry day, becoming cloudier and perhaps breezier as the day progresses.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 11 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:46am and low tide is expected at 18:23pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will continue building through the evening, becoming dull. An area of rain is likely to spread northwards overnight with heavy downpours, particularly affecting some eastern facing hills. Milder. Blustery.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy and dull. Rain is expected to pull away southwards through Tuesday, although southern and eastern counties may see rain persist. Drier west of the Pennines. Low confidence in details.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:04am and high tide is expected at 13:30pm.

Wednesday:

Cloudy start Wednesday with outbreaks of rain. Drier and brighter later. Then changeable with a mix of sunshine and showers and periods of rain. Detail rather uncertain. Temperatures near normal.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 9 °C.