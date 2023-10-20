IN PICTURES: Dramatic photos of Scarborough as Storm Babet rages on the Yorkshire coast
Here is a selection of photos showing the intense weather caused by Storm Babet today (October 20).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:22 BST
Heavy rainfall, winds of up to 60mph and flood warnings have been causing disruptions across the Yorkshire coast.
Scarborough Spa has had to cancel two events due to Spa Road closing. The cliff lift is also out of action because of the high winds.
Please submit your photos of Storm Babet by emailing [email protected].
