Let us know how Storm Babet has affected you.
IN PICTURES: Dramatic photos of Scarborough as Storm Babet rages on the Yorkshire coast

Here is a selection of photos showing the intense weather caused by Storm Babet today (October 20).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:22 BST

Heavy rainfall, winds of up to 60mph and flood warnings have been causing disruptions across the Yorkshire coast.

Here is the latest flood warning report.

Scarborough Spa has had to cancel two events due to Spa Road closing. The cliff lift is also out of action because of the high winds.

Please submit your photos of Storm Babet by emailing [email protected].

Vehicles pass along Foreshore Road.

1. Storm Babet hits Scarborough

Vehicles pass along Foreshore Road. Photo: Richard Ponter

Swirling waves wash over Vincent Pier.

2. Storm Babet hits Scarborough

Swirling waves wash over Vincent Pier. Photo: Richard Ponter

Storm Babet has caused thousands of power cuts across the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale.

3. Storm Babet hits Scarborough

Storm Babet has caused thousands of power cuts across the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale. Photo: Richard Ponter

HEre a Scarborough resident and their dog are having a wild walk on the beach.

4. Storm Babet hits Scarborough

HEre a Scarborough resident and their dog are having a wild walk on the beach. Photo: Richard Ponter

