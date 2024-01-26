Will more storms hit the coast this weekend? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
With extreme wind gusts causing chaos on the Yorkshire coast this week, it seems as if the weather is starting to calm this weekend.
Winds are still expected to stay around 30mph, but will not hit the intense highs seen during Storm Isha or Storm Jocelyn.
Sunny spells are predicted across the coast this weekend, with only a few outbreaks of rain expected on Sunday.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Chance of a very isolated shower at first, otherwise dry with bright or sunny spells for the remainder of the day. Breezy, but winds easing a little with time later. Feeling cooler than recently.
Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 2 °C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:47am and high tide is expected at 16:43pm
Tonight:
A breezy, cool and clear evening with plenty of dry weather. Becoming a little cloudier overnight but remaining largely dry.
Minimum temperature 1 °C.
Saturday:
A largely dry, bright and partly cloudy start. Remaining rather breezy but easing later in the day. Becoming increasingly cloudy through the afternoon and evening but remaining dry. Mild.
Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 3 °C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:19am and high tide is expected at 17:18pm
Sunday:
Cloudy Sunday with strong winds and outbreaks of rain later. Winds easing into Monday but remaining cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Generally mild.
Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 3 °C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:50am and high tide is expected at 17:52pm