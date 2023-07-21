Will the bad weather continue this weekend? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Gloomy and wet conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with no sign of lessening into next week.

The pollen forecast is rated ‘low’ all weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

This weekend, the bad weather is set to continue across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Today:

Bright at first but becoming rather cloudy with a scattering of showers slowly spreading in from the northwest, some heavy in the afternoon. Showers perhaps becoming more frequent in the south during the afternoon. Rather cool for the season.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:06am and low tide is expected at 13:36pm.

Tonight:

Cloud thickening during the evening, with outbreaks of rain in the west. Rain becoming widespread and prolonged by dawn, accompanied by low cloud over the hills. A mild night.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Saturday:

A wet and gloomy day, with persistent rain. Rain likely to be heavier in the afternoon and through the evening, particularly over any hills where accompanied by hill fog. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:06am and low tide is expected at 14:09pm.

Sunday:

Further outbreaks of rain and showers on Sunday, the showers possibly heavy and thundery for a time. Still rather cool.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 14°C.