Will the rain continue this week? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week the weather is set to have a warm start, with temperatures cooling as the week progresses, according to the Met Office.

Rain is expected for most of the week with strong winds picking up on Wednesday and Thursday.

The pollen forecast is set to be ‘medium’ and ‘low’ for most of the week.

The rain is set to continue this week across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office

Today:

Overnight rain clearing to leave a drier start to Monday. Frequent showers and some brightness then likely through the day. Showers becoming increasingly heavy and persistent into the afternoon and evening with freshening westerly winds giving a cool feel.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:54am and high tide is expected at 16:02pm.

Tonight:

Showers slowly easing overnight to leave a generally dry and bright start to Tuesday with clear spells and easing winds.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Tuesday:

Scattered showers and occasional brighter spells likely once again on Tuesday. Showers locally heavy at times into the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:48am and high tide is expected at 16:54pm.

Wednesday:

Turning wet and windy Wednesday, with strong easterly winds and persistent rain.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:38am and low tide is expected at 17:41pm.

Thursday:

Brighter into Thursday with occasional showers and gradually easing winds. Temperatures staying rather cool.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 13°C.