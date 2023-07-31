News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Will the rain continue this week? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Across the Yorkshire coast, the weekend was unsettled and cooler than normal for July, with a mixture of showers and sun.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST

This week the weather is set to have a warm start, with temperatures cooling as the week progresses, according to the Met Office.

Rain is expected for most of the week with strong winds picking up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pollen forecast is set to be ‘medium’ and ‘low’ for most of the week.

The rain is set to continue this week across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.The rain is set to continue this week across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.
The rain is set to continue this week across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.
Most Popular

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office

Today:

Overnight rain clearing to leave a drier start to Monday. Frequent showers and some brightness then likely through the day. Showers becoming increasingly heavy and persistent into the afternoon and evening with freshening westerly winds giving a cool feel.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:54am and high tide is expected at 16:02pm.

Tonight:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Showers slowly easing overnight to leave a generally dry and bright start to Tuesday with clear spells and easing winds.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Tuesday:

Scattered showers and occasional brighter spells likely once again on Tuesday. Showers locally heavy at times into the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:48am and high tide is expected at 16:54pm.

Read More
Will there be floods this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, ...

Wednesday:

Turning wet and windy Wednesday, with strong easterly winds and persistent rain.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:38am and low tide is expected at 17:41pm.

Thursday:

Brighter into Thursday with occasional showers and gradually easing winds. Temperatures staying rather cool.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:24pm and high tide is expected at 18:28pm.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshireMet Office