Will the Yorkshire coast see sunshine this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The temperatures are set to rise this week across the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

There are still some patchy showers expected at the start of the week, with more dry spells and sunshine predicted as the week progresses.

Temperatures are set to stay mostly warm, with some wind chill to be expected.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ and ‘medium’ throughout the week ahead.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Localised early fog patches quickly clearing, with sunny spells for most. Isolated, mainly light, showers will develop later in the morning and through the afternoon. Feeling warmer than recent days in any sunshine.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph during the day, but will get stronger in the evening. The wind will make it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:55am and low tide is expected at 15:23pm.

Tonight:

A dry night for most, but isolated showers may continue, particularly over the Pennines. Patchy cloud across the region but also some long clearer spells.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy in the south of the region on Tuesday, with the odd outbreak of light rain or drizzle possible. Dry with sunny spells further north, and feeling warmer.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:48am and low tide is expected at 16:15pm.

Wednesday:

Dry with sunny spells on Wednesday. Temperatures average or a little above.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:49am and low tide is expected at 17:15pm.

Thursday:

More dry sunny spells expected Thursday. Cloud increases later in the day, with rain overnight.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 17°C.