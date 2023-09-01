The Yorkshire coast is set to have some warmer temperatures and sporadic sunny spells, according to the Met Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto.

The Yorkshire Coast has had a lot of overcast weather, with Friday continuing to be cloudy with some scattered showers.

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will rise and more sunny spells are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pollen forecast is set as ‘medium’ for the entire weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A damp and murky start, with low cloud and rain and drizzle. This will gradually improve through the morning, with outbreaks of rain becoming more isolated and some brighter spells possible in the south of the region during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:34am and low tide is expected at 12:08pm.

Tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remaining cloudy this evening with the odd outbreak of rain and drizzle, most persistent over hills, but this will continue to ease through the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy start again for most, but low cloud will largely break up by lunchtime, with sunny spells becoming increasingly widespread during the afternoon. Isolated light showers possible. Feeling warmer.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:15am and low tide is expected at 12:49pm.

Sunday:

Overnight fog is possible in places, but this will clear quickly, leaving a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Increasingly warm.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 15°C.