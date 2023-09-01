News you can trust since 1882
Will this weekend be sunny? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After a disappointing August, the first weekend of September is expected to get warmer with some sunny spells, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:26 BST
The Yorkshire coast is set to have some warmer temperatures and sporadic sunny spells, according to the Met Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto.The Yorkshire coast is set to have some warmer temperatures and sporadic sunny spells, according to the Met Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto.
The Yorkshire coast is set to have some warmer temperatures and sporadic sunny spells, according to the Met Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto.

The Yorkshire Coast has had a lot of overcast weather, with Friday continuing to be cloudy with some scattered showers.

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will rise and more sunny spells are expected.

The pollen forecast is set as ‘medium’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A damp and murky start, with low cloud and rain and drizzle. This will gradually improve through the morning, with outbreaks of rain becoming more isolated and some brighter spells possible in the south of the region during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:34am and low tide is expected at 12:08pm.

Tonight:

Remaining cloudy this evening with the odd outbreak of rain and drizzle, most persistent over hills, but this will continue to ease through the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy start again for most, but low cloud will largely break up by lunchtime, with sunny spells becoming increasingly widespread during the afternoon. Isolated light showers possible. Feeling warmer.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:15am and low tide is expected at 12:49pm.

Sunday:

Overnight fog is possible in places, but this will clear quickly, leaving a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Increasingly warm.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:58am and low tide is expected at 13:28pm.

