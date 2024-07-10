Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms on Yorkshire coast - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington today, which is in place from 12pm until 8pm. Photo: Richard Ponter.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The warning is currently in place from 12pm today, Wednesday July 10 until 8pm later this evening.

The warning covers most of the North of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, which could cause some flooding and disruption in places.

There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Delays to train services are possible, as well as some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The Met Office say heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out mainly during the afternoon.

Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 15 to 25 mm rain may fall in less than an hour with a small chance of one or two spots seeing up to 40 mm in two hours, leading to a chance of localised flooding.

Lightning strikes will be an additional hazard. The showers and thunderstorms will steadily ease during the evening.