Your hour by hour forecast as Storm Lilian batters Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

A Yellow weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Lilian is in place across the Yorkshire coast today.

The weather warning started at 5am today and should stop at 11am this morning. The warning covers much of the North of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Storm Lilian will bring strong winds, which may lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Visit here for more information on the weather warning.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

10am

Temperature: 15°

Feels like temperature: 9°

Wind gust approximately 52mph

11am

Temperature: 16°

Feels like temperature: 10°

Wind gust approximately 46mph

12pm

Temperature: 17°

Feels like temperature: 11°

Wind gust approximately 43mph

1pm

Temperature: 17°

Feels like temperature: 12°

Wind gust approximately 41mph

2pm

Temperature: 18°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 39mph

3pm

Temperature: 18°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 37mph

4pm

Temperature: 18°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 36mph

5pm

Temperature: 17°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 33mph

6pm

Temperature: 17°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 28mph

7pm

Temperature: 16°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 21mph

8pm

Temperature: 15°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 17mph

9pm

Temperature: 14°

Feels like temperature: 13°

Wind gust approximately 18mph

10pm

Temperature: 13°

Feels like temperature: 12°

Wind gust approximately 21mph

11pm

Temperature: 13°

Feels like temperature: 11°

Wind gust approximately 21mph