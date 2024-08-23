Your hour by hour forecast as Storm Lilian batters Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The weather warning started at 5am today and should stop at 11am this morning. The warning covers much of the North of England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Storm Lilian will bring strong winds, which may lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning.
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…
10am
Temperature: 15°
Feels like temperature: 9°
Wind gust approximately 52mph
11am
Temperature: 16°
Feels like temperature: 10°
Wind gust approximately 46mph
12pm
Temperature: 17°
Feels like temperature: 11°
Wind gust approximately 43mph
1pm
Temperature: 17°
Feels like temperature: 12°
Wind gust approximately 41mph
2pm
Temperature: 18°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 39mph
3pm
Temperature: 18°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 37mph
4pm
Temperature: 18°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 36mph
5pm
Temperature: 17°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 33mph
6pm
Temperature: 17°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 28mph
7pm
Temperature: 16°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 21mph
8pm
Temperature: 15°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 17mph
9pm
Temperature: 14°
Feels like temperature: 13°
Wind gust approximately 18mph
10pm
Temperature: 13°
Feels like temperature: 12°
Wind gust approximately 21mph
11pm
Temperature: 13°
Feels like temperature: 11°
Wind gust approximately 21mph
