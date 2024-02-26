Whitby lifeboat and coastguard crews rescue family of four cut off by tide near east pier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby's inshore lifeboat launched at around midday on Saturday February 24 with three volunteer crew on board who began a search of the area.

They quickly spotted the casualties on the sand below the cliffs, and performed a beach landing.

It was decided that the safest course of action was to escort the family over the rock armour and on to the east pier.

The Coastguard were on scene on foot and an RNLI crew member supported them in assisting the casualties to safety.

Safety advice was given to the family who were unharmed and did not need medical attention.

Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Andy Cass, said: “We get called out regularly to walkers cut off by the tide to the east of Whitby, due to the steep cliffs once the tide comes in there is no exit for walkers on the beach.

“We would urge anyone enjoying a coastal walk to always check the tide times - make sure you allow plenty of time as the tide can come in quicker than expected - it can happen to anyone.”

He also recommended carrying a means of calling for help.