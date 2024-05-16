Whitby lifeboat crew members get early morning call out to stricken yacht off Staithes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was an early start for Whitby lifeboat crew members when the pager sounded at 7.16am, alerting them to a yacht which had suffered engine failure off the coast of Staithes.

Whitby’s Shannon Class lifeboat Lois Ivan was immediately launched as the vessel was in a busy shipping area.

it was not known how long the casualties would be able to keep communication, with no way of charging their batteries and power running low.

Despite poor visibility, the crew located the vessel within 30 minutes and managed to maintain communications throughout.

They then established a tow line and recovered the yacht to Whitby harbour.

The incident happened on May 15.

Mechanic on board, Richard Dowson said: “We train regularly on setting up tow lines so we were able to quickly make the yacht safe.