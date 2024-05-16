Whitby lifeboat crew members get early morning call out to stricken yacht off Staithes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whitby’s Shannon Class lifeboat Lois Ivan was immediately launched as the vessel was in a busy shipping area.
it was not known how long the casualties would be able to keep communication, with no way of charging their batteries and power running low.
Despite poor visibility, the crew located the vessel within 30 minutes and managed to maintain communications throughout.
They then established a tow line and recovered the yacht to Whitby harbour.
The incident happened on May 15.
Mechanic on board, Richard Dowson said: “We train regularly on setting up tow lines so we were able to quickly make the yacht safe.
“We advise anyone on the water to check their equipment before they set off, keep it well maintained and always carry a means of calling for help should the unexpected happen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.