The experienced sea swimmer, who had set off from Sandsend, had not returned to shore at the expected time and reports suggested they had been at sea for more than an hour.

RNLI volunteers quickly launched the inshore lifeboat and began a detailed search of the shoreline.

The coastguard was launched to search on foot from the shore and liaised closely with the RNLI to ensure a thorough search was conducted.

Whitby's inshore lifeboat, which was launched in the search for the missing swimmer.

The all weather lifeboat was also launched to assist the search with every second vital to the chances of finding the casualty.

Moments after heading further out to sea to broaden the search, Jonathan Marr, who was helm on the inshore lifeboat, spotted the swimmer waving his arm.

The inshore lifeboat crew quickly retrieved the swimmer from the water and transferred him to the all weather lifeboat for more medical treatment.

The lifeboat returned to harbour while providing casualty care to the swimmer who suffering the effect of prolonged exposure to the cold and they were transferred to a waiting ambulance at the lifeboat station.

Mr Marr said: “We were so relieved to see the swimmer waving to us.

"At this time of year the water is extremely cold and the effects of the cold can take hold very quickly.

"We wish the swimmer a speedy recovery.”

He added: “This incident highlights the importance of letting someone know if you are swimming in the sea and what time you expect to get out, this can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost as every minute counts when something goes wrong.

“Also please remember to wear something bright, a tow float is great as this is easy to spot even in the surf, don’t spend too long in the water in winter, and if you do get into difficulty remember float to live - don’t panic, float on your back and raise an arm or shout for help.”