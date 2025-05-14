Whitby Town FC celebrate personal achievements at end-of-season awards night

Whitby Town's stars were rewarded at the club's presentation night.

Whitby Town celebrated personal achievements from the 2024-25 season with an end-of-season awards night at the Royal Hotel on Friday.

Gary Liddle's side finished the season two weeks ago after securing their league survival with two games to spare - while players from the Seasiders' under-18 team were also recognised.

There were five awards handed out to first-team players throughout the evening; Supporters' Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season, Website Player of the Season, Top Goalscorer, and Goal of the Season.

Shane Bland was handed both the Supporters' Player of the Season and Internet Player of the Season after impressing between the posts once again.

Callum Wilson was named Whitby Town Under-18s players' player of season.

Bland experienced several highs in goal, including a number of highly important, match-winning saves throughout the campaign.

Frankie Whelan was voted Player of the Season by his team-mates, with Town's centre-back enjoying an excellent first season in blue.

The 21-year-old ended the term with 34 appearances, including one goal in a memorable 4-1 win over Mickleover at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Nathan Thomas walked away with the Top Goalscorer award after enjoying a productive first half of the season in front of goal, netting seven times.

Aaron Haswell won the goal of the season award.

Aaron Haswell took the acclaim by winning the Goal of the Season vote with his stunning strike in April's win at FC United of Manchester.

Garreth Robinson's under-18 side were also well represented on stage with Manager's Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season, Top Goalscorer and Goal of the Season all being handed out.

The under-18s finished the season in Division One of the Durham FA Under-18 League after an impressive first team as a squad.

Danby-based Tommy Dowson picked up the Manager's Player of the Season Award, while now first team full-back Callum Wilson claimed the Players' Player of the Season vote.

Adam Thomas came out as the top scorer for the under-18s ahead of Preston White rounding off a celebratory night by picking up the Goal of the Season award.