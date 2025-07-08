Winning weekend for Whitby Cricket Club teams
The in-form Rhys Buck struck 42, skipper Kai Morris 41 and all-rounder Tom Steyert 40 as Whitby 1sts were 200 all out from 40.3 overs at Darlington 2nds on Saturday, Andy Wood (20) the only other visiting batsman to make it to double figures in the Division 2 clash.
Darlo looked well set at 104-2, but Steyert’s brilliant spell of 5-40, allied to Mark Jackson’s 3-21 saw the hosts dismissed for 172 in 54.1 overs.
Whitby 2nds eased to a seven-wicket victory at home to Newton Aycliffe in Division 3.
Oliver Lane took a superb 5-37 and Jack Allanson 3-23 as Aycliffe were all out for 159.
Rikki Lawrence hit 55, Will Richardson 37no and Oliver Roberts 26no as the 2nds eased to a winning 163-3 in 31.3 overs.
Opener Charlie Parker blasted a brilliant 91no and Chris Clarkson 55no as Whitby 3rds eased to a nine-wicket success at home to Marton 4ths in Sunday Conference South.