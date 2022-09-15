Yacht rescued by RNLI after emergency flare launched and 'engine room filled with smoke' in Bridlington
A yacht has been rescued by the RNLI after getting into difficulty near Bridlington harbour.
A red distress flare from a yacht in Bridlington Bay was spotted by coastguards, who requested the launch of the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat at 7.19am on Wednesday September 14.
The inshore lifeboat launched at 7.48am and reached the stricken vessel, which had two crew aboard, in calm water with good visibility, just north of Bridlington North Pier.
An RNLI rescue crew member stepped aboard the yacht to discover there was an issue with the engine which was causing the engine room to fill with smoke.
Emergency crews stopped the yacht’s engine and safely towed the vessel back to Bridlington harbour at 8.10am with the inshore lifeboat.
Joff Pearson, Bridlington RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Helm, said: “It was a textbook rescue in calm conditions and the yacht was recovered without any issues. It was a great team effort.”