Yacht rescued by RNLI after emergency flare launched and 'engine room filled with smoke' in Bridlington

A red distress flare from a yacht in Bridlington Bay was spotted by coastguards, who requested the launch of the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat at 7.19am on Wednesday September 14.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 7.48am and reached the stricken vessel, which had two crew aboard, in calm water with good visibility, just north of Bridlington North Pier.

An RNLI rescue crew member stepped aboard the yacht to discover there was an issue with the engine which was causing the engine room to fill with smoke.

Bridlington RNLI's inshore lifeboat - Ernie Wellings - returns to the harbour after the emergency call. (Photo: Bridlington RNLI)

Emergency crews stopped the yacht’s engine and safely towed the vessel back to Bridlington harbour at 8.10am with the inshore lifeboat.