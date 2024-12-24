Yapham Cricket Club to stage girls cricket coaching sessions in January 2025

Cricket news

Girls’ cricket is booming, with 20% more girls playing in 2024 than the previous year, and there is a big drive by the England & Wales Cricket Board to encourage even more girls to try the game.

​Yapham Cricket Club will be running a programme of girls cricket coaching sessions starting on Sunday January 19 for five weeks at Pocklington School Sports Hall.

The sessions will be open to all girls from School Years 5 upwards, regardless of previous experience, and will run from 3-4pm each week.

They will be led by Yorkshire Women player and Yapham Women captain Robyn Dennington, who is also an ECB Core Coach, with other ECB qualified coaches from the club assisting.

All equipment is provided; there is a small cost of £3 per session towards facility hire costs.

Robyn said: “Here at Yapham CC we have a very successful women’s team and have girls teams as well as our mixed junior teams, and we have been working with the Yorkshire Cricket Board over the past eight years to help develop women and girls cricket in the local area.

"We’re very pleased to be starting our 2025 girls cricket development programme with these girls cricket coaching sessions, and look forward to welcoming everyone whether they are new to the game or keen to develop their skills – the emphasis will be on having a lot of fun!”

Anyone interested should contact Robyn on 07429 061624 or email her at [email protected] to reserve a place on the programme.