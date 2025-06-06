Brits are most likely to say ‘yes’ to new opportunities at the age of 27, a study has found.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 69 per cent admit they ‘play it safe’ in life, with 39 per cent determined to say 'yes' more often.

And the average adult typically turns something down as often as twice a week.

It also emerged just 26 per cent of over 35s feel they are more likely to say yes to opportunities now, than they did 20 years ago.

Of those who felt the opposite, being settled into a routine (41 per cent) was considered the biggest barrier, while others blamed life being more complicated now (35 per cent), being too tired (33 per cent) and wanting to plan things in advance (33 per cent).

And 59 per cent hope to be less ‘afraid’ of taking on new challenges in the future.

The study was commissioned by Halfords, which is partnering with 'Yes Man', Danny Wallace, to highlight the positive benefits of being open to new experiences this summer.

Danny Wallace said: "Twenty years ago I decided to say 'yes' to whatever came my way… and it led to the best adventures.

“I went places I would never have gone and I met people I’d never have met. I tried new things and made new memories.

So, when Halfords asked me to celebrate twenty years by hopping in a car and trying more new stuff, it would have been weird to say no.

“Even though when they asked me if I’d like ‘to go sea kayaking’, I thought they meant they were just going to take me to ‘see kayaking’, which would have been a lot easier.

“That said, saying yes more is something we should all try and build into our days. Yes to something different or new. I wholeheartedly support you doing the same this summer.”

The study also revealed the top things Brits would like to try for the first time, with mastering a foreign language topping the list (21 per cent).

Others would like to skydive or learn a musical instrument (both 15 per cent) or even move abroad (14 per cent).

Go to more gigs and concerts (13 per cent), get a tattoo (13 per cent) and run a marathon (12 per cent) also featured in the top 20 list.

Commissioned via OnePoll, it also found 27 per cent have been told by others that they should say yes more often.

But 62 per cent reckon they’d be much more inclined to try something new if they were able to prepare for it in advance.

Paul Ray, from Halfords, which is encouraging people to give their car a ‘Free 5 Point Summer Check’ to ensure it’s ready for adventure, said: “While Brits might get set in their ways, 62 per cent feel they would be more likely to say YES if they felt ready for anything, especially when the sun's out and the kids are off school.

“Saying ‘yes’ more often can open doors you didn’t even know existed.

"Whether it’s trying something new, meeting someone unexpected, or stepping slightly out of your comfort zone, those small yeses can add up to big life shifts.

“Don't let worrying about the car be the reason you say 'no' to a last-minute trip to the beach or a spontaneous camping weekend.

Top 20 things Brits would like to say ‘yes’ to for the first time:

Master a foreign language Skydive Learn a musical instrument Move abroad Move to the countryside Go to more gigs and concerts Retire Get a tattoo Go down a zip wire Run a marathon Learn how to dance Climb a mountain Try surfing Travel solo Start a new career Sea kayaking Go on a roadtrip Take up yoga Move to a different city Paint or draw