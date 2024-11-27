Fast food chain Wendy’s is giving out free chicken nuggets - here’s how to claim
Customers will be able to get six spicy nuggs with any purchase greater than £2 with every mobile order.
And shoppers will be able to save £3 off orders of £15 or more - giving people the perfect excuse to try the juicy Baconator burger.
Other deals include a free Junior Frosty with any purchase, and saving £4 off a £20 order.
The order will need to be placed through the Wendy's app on Friday 29 November - in what the food brand is dubbing as ‘Black Fry-Yay’.
To provide customers with a feast to sink their teeth into and fuel their holiday shopping.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to claiming Wendy’s exclusive offers:
- Start by downloading Wendy’s app on your mobile phone and opt-in to receive push notifications to get the freshest offers delivered straight to your mobile.
- Select your Wendy’s location, explore the menu, then build and customize your order.
- Scroll through the banners of exclusive deals on the home page!
- While browsing the menu, relevant available offers will show as banners. To claim an offer, make sure to enter the appropriate promo code at checkout.
- Visit your local Wendy’s, grab your order, and go!
The new Wendy’s app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Wendy’s will also be available to order ahead on their website at https://www.wendys.com/en-gb.
You can find Wendy’s at the following locations:
- Barlborough, Tallys End, Barlborough, S43 4WP
- Brampton Hut - Great North Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4NQ
- Brighton - 192 Western Rd, Brighton, BN1 2BA
- Cambridge - 56 St Andrew's St, Cambridge CB2 3DA
- Camden - 189 Camden High St, London, NW1 7BP
- Chelmsford - 9-10 High St, Chelmsford CM1 1BE
- Colchester - Northern Gateway, off Junction 28 of the A12, Cuckoo Farm Way.
- Croydon - 19/20 Wellesley Rd, Croydon, CR9 1NG
- Derby - Unit 2, College Park, Normanton Rd, Derby DE1 2GH
- Guildford - 12c North St, Guildford GU1 4LL
- Hull - Wendy's Kingswood Retail Park, Hull HU7 3DB
- Hull - 2 Ganstead Lane, Bilton Hull HU11 4AU
- Hull – Unit 1 King Albert Chambers, Jameson Street, Hull, HU1 1JF
- Kirkby, Unit 8, Academy Business Park, County Road, Kirkby, L33 7AN
- Kingston - 57 Eden St, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1DA
- Leeds – 88-91 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NP
- Lincoln – 195 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7AL
- Maidstone - 35-39 Week St, Maidstone, ME14 1QS
- Middlesborough, Units 6 & 7 Captain Cooks Square, Middlesborough TS1 5UB
- Oxford - 1 Magdalen St, Oxford, OX1 3AE
- Peterborough - 1 Bourges View Park, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 2FG
- Portsmouth – 144 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1DA
- Reading - 1 Station Rd, Reading, RG1 1LG
- Rutland - Unit 2, Great North Road (A1 Northbound), Ram Jam Services, Stretton LE15 7QX
- Romford - 64B South St, Romford, RM1 1RB
- Sheffield - 25 High St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GA
- Sheffield – 3 Arena Court, Sheffield, S9 2LF
- Southend - 66-68 High Street in Southend-on-Sea
- Stratford - The Stratford Centre, 52, Broadway, E15 1NG
- Sutton - 96-98 High St, Sutton, SM1 1LT
- Uxbridge - 57 High St, Uxbridge, UB8 1JP
- Whitby - 79 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BL
- Wisbech – Horsefair Shopping Centre, 28 Churchill Road, Wisbech, PE13 1AR
- Wood Green - 11A Ground Floor, High Road, The Mall, Wood Green, London, N22 6HE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.